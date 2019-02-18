|
Amy N. Wilbur
METAMORA - Amy N. Wilbur, 43, of Metamora, IL, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on October 29, 1975, in Peoria, IL, to Stephen P. and Karen L. (Boswell) Edlen. She married Daniel D. Wilbur on June 21, 1997, in Metamora.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel of Metamora; daughters, Carolyn Wilbur and Kathryn Wilbur, both at home; mother, Karen of Germantown Hills; brother, Adam (Tasha) Edlen of Roanoke; and niece, Ashlee Edlen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen.
Amy served her community in many good ways. Teaching was her life. She loved her students and her co-workers. Through the years, she has served faithfully at the Christian Union Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, VBS director, youth sponsor, song leader and faithful in a variety of other ways. Recently, a great joy in her life was to serve at the Chaku Waste Reservation Mission in South Dakota. The mission trips ministered to children and impacted many. In addition, Amy loved being a mom. She shared unforgettable Disney vacations with her girls and the love of her life, Dan. She was a good friend to many and will be missed in many places and many ways.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Pastors Gary Salm, Rick Mortimer, Jeremy Heller and Brandon Bogue officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following her service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an Educational Fund for her daughters, c/o CEFCU, 510 Jubilee Lane, Germantown Hills, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019