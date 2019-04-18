|
Andre Y. Wyatt
PEORIA - Andre Y. Wyatt, 41, of Peoria passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born October 10, 1977 in Peoria, to Lewis Weeams Sr. and Yvonne Wyatt. He enjoyed watching the Bulls, The First 48, and Lifetime. He loved his family dearly, especially his children.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory: his mother Yvonne Wyatt; Three sons: Devon Sentz of Cincinnati, OH, DeMonte Edwards and Andre Wyatt Jr. both of Peoria; Three daughters: Kameisha Bennett of Springfield, IL, Taryiana Wyatt and Tariyah Wyatt both of Peoria; Eight brothers: Courtney Wyatt, Terry (Angie) Wyatt, Ron Wyatt, Carlos Alexander, Lewis (Veronica) Weeams Jr., Cliff McClain, Marcus (Angie) Perry all of Peoria and Dwight (Donna) Weeams of Memphis,TN. Four sisters: Tonya (Rodney) Smith, Fontella Wyatt, Natisha Wyatt, and Jessica Shorty all of Peoria; one grandchild Donte Faine Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Lewis Weeams Sr., one brother Darius Alexander, and one sister Ashley Weeams.
Services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. Minister Londa Shelton will officiate and Minister Kim Hayes will present the Eulogy.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019