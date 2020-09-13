1/1
Andrea Mammen
1983 - 2020
MORTON - Andrea Mammen, 37, of Morton, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on January 7, 1983, in Peoria to Douglas F. and Kathy J. Wagoner Smith. She married Matt Mammen on May 5, 2013, in Bartonville, and he survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Doug and Kathy Smith of Delavan; one son, Russell Mammen of Morton; one brother, Jacob (Samantha) Smith of Deer Creek; and Matt's family, Rick and Callie Mammen, Melody (Clint) Stout and Judge and Bev Groenewold.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother and one uncle.
Andrea graduated from Delavan High School, Illinois Central College, Illinois State University and received her doctorate from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
She was employed as a clinical psychologist at Psychology Specialists and led the Pekin office.
Andrea loved her family, friends and all animals, especially Cheetah and Kitten. Her favorite pastime was engulfing herself in a good book. Aside from being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, she was also a perfect model of positivity, kindness, generosity, acceptance, empathy and hope. Everyone she met is better for having known and been loved by her.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Morton, where her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020. Pastor Gabe Wanck will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral and masks are required.
Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Russell, established at CEFCU in Morton.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
September 13, 2020
We will all miss you. You were the best therapist ever thank you so much for everything you did your like family to me your mean so much to me
Jaden Thousand
Friend
