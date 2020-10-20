Andrew Cipri Jr.
PEORIA - Andrew Cipri Jr. passed away the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, IL.
Andrew was born on January 29, 1938, in Peoria, a son of Andrew Cipri Sr. and Maria Oswald Cipri. He married Mary O'Neil on September 4, 1964 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Mary (Mark) Horst and Kelly (Bill) Stickelmaier, both of Peoria; two grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey) Horst and Marisa Horst; one great-grandson, Reece Andrew Horst; one brother, Frank (Theresa) Cipri of Peoria; one nephew, Josh (Jessica) Cipri of Atlanta, GA; and one great-nephew, Asher Cipri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers.
Andrew was a supervisor at CAT for 43 years. He was a member of the Third Degree Knights of Columbus Spalding Council #427, St. Philomena Men's club and served as former president, Eucharistic Minister and Usher. He was a past president of the German-American Society, a member of the CAT retirees Golf League. Andrew was a former owner of the Dream Hut in Bartonville. He was a member of the first Sport Verein Soccer Team and was player of the year in 1965. He was inducted with his father in to the Peoria Hall of Fame. He was a member of CAT Nitehawk Bowling League. He loved supporting the Chicago Cubs and Bears teams.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Wright and Salmon Mortuary, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church or OSF Stroke Clinic in Peoria, IL.
.