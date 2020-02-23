Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Angela E. Manias


1930 - 2020
Angela E. Manias Obituary
Angela E. Manias
PEORIA - Angela E. Manias of Peoria passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 7:15 a.m.
Angela was born at Proctor Hospital in Peoria on April 16, 1930. She was born to Greek immigrants, Emanuel E. and Katena Manias. She moved to Greece with her family at the age of 5 and grew up in the beautiful village of Prines Crete, Greece. After the end of World War II, Angela and her family returned to Peoria in 1946. In 1950, she started work at the Hotel Pere Marquette, and in 1960, went to work for her uncle, John Manias, managing the Manias Manor Motor Lodge on Knoxville Ave. In 1983, she established Angela's Candy, Nuts & Stuff at the Peoria Twin Towers, where she lovingly served the public, many of whom became very close friends. She remained there doing what she loved for 35 years until she retired in 2018, receiving several proclamations from the city of Peoria.
In 2013, Angela and her brothers, George and Emanuel "Manny" Manias, were invited to Washington, D.C., and to the White House in helping to pass a Religious Freedom Resolution on behalf of the Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarchate, located in Istanbul, Turkey.
Angela enjoyed returning to her home in Prines, Crete, every summer with her family, visiting her beloved relatives and friends.
She was a lifetime member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria, as well as their Holy Cross Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor).
Angela is survived by her brothers, George and Emanuel (Sandra) Manias; four nieces, Katena (Frank) Lagouros, Angela (Rick) Farnan, Robin (Monty) Raymond and Kasandra Roberts; and nine great-nieces and nephews, all residing in Peoria. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends living in Greece.
Her father, Emanuel E.; mother, Katena; and her nephew, Scott Roberts, preceded her in death. May her memory be eternal.
A visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion Service at 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Road, Peoria. A funeral service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria. Father Tassos Theodoropoulos will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to her church, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
