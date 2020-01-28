|
Angela L. (Tanney) Estes
PEORIA - Angela L. "Angie" (Tanney) Estes, 38, of Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home.
Angie was born on December 6, 1981, in Peoria, the daughter of Leo "Edward" Tanney and Karen (Edwards) Tanney. She married Benjamin Estes on June 3, 2017.
Surviving are her husband, Benjamin of Peoria; parents, Ed and Karen of Princeville; three sisters, Elizabeth (Jamie) Klein of Williamsfield, Christina Tanney of Peoria and Cynthia Tanney of Pekin; one grandmother, Annie Clark of Princeville; eight nieces and nephews, Ryan, Maggie, Brody, Brayden, Brighton, Catherine, Tucker and Hunter; her beloved cat, Bella; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by three grandfathers, Gary Edwards, Lee Clark and Leo Tanney; and one grandmother, Grace Tanney.
Angie graduated from Princeville High School and obtained her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from Ball State University. She currently worked as a mental health counselor for Human Service Center in Peoria. She loved listening to country music and watching movies, as well as TV shows, The Office and Will & Grace. Angie adored her family, friends and pets. She will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. A private family funeral will be held. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Princeville.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS in Pekin or UnityPoint UnityPlace, PO Box 1346, Peoria, IL 61654-1346.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020