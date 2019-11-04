|
|
Angela M. Shirley
PEORIA - Angela M. (Frank) Shirley, age 41, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by loved ones, after fighting cancer like a true warrior for more than two years.
Angie was born on January 28, 1978, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, to Gregory N. and June M. (Yaeger) Frank. She married John I. Shirley on September 18, 2010, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory; maternal grandparents, Albert H. and Dorothy J. Yaeger; and paternal grandparents, Frederick N. and Marian W. Frank.
She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Garrett and Jakob; daughter, Olivia; mother, June; brother, Gregory A. Frank and his wife, Kathryn A. (Fisher) Frank, and their daughters, Julianna and Ava; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was a 1996 graduate of Peoria Notre Dame and completed her degree from Bradley University in 2003. She worked as a teacher's assistant and librarian in multiple District 150 schools over the years. A longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she could always be found lifting her voice in praise.
Her true loves were her beloved family, friends, pets, music and God. She was well-known for having a voice that could move mountains when she sang.
She inspired many with her unrelenting trust in God, never questioning her faith for a moment, even when faced with the most difficult challenges. Angie was a force of nature with her strength, courage and fiery personality, while simultaneously being the kindest and gentlest of souls. She touched many lives with the joy in her laughter and smiles, the compassion and comfort in her hugs, and her uncanny ability to lift the spirits of all in her presence. She truly took everyone she met into her heart, providing living proof that the human heart has an infinite capacity for love.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, beginning with a visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary at 7:45 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for her children may be made through CEFCU to the John Shirley FBO Garrett, Jakob and Olivia Shirley Memorial Fund. For those not local to the Peoria area, donations may be made through www.supportful.com/supporttheshirleys.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019