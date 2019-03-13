Home

Henry-Lange Memorial Home
203 North Illinois Street
Lewistown, IL 61542
(309) 547-2013
Angela Marie Potter


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Marie Potter Obituary
Angela Marie Potter
LEWISTOWN - Angela Marie Potter (nee Stufflebeam), age 43, of 1021 N. Cedar, Lewistown, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Canton, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born on August 30, 1975, in Canton, the daughter of Alan and Gaylene (Ring) Stufflebeam. She married Everett Luke Potter on October 14, 2000, in Lewistown.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband on July 16, 2013, in addition to her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She is survived by her parents; and four beautiful children, Brennan, Ella, Scarlett and Easton, all at home. Additionally, she leaves behind loving members of the Potter family, including nieces and nephews, as well as a large group of friends.
Angie graduated from Farmington High School in 1993. Angie attended Bradley University, where she was a cheerleader, and graduated in 1997 with a degree in Secondary Education, and later received a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix in 2011. She taught Reading and English for several years in area schools and enjoyed her time as a stay-at-home mom.
Angie loved spending time watching a variety of her children's sports activities, reading and creating memories with friends and family. She will always be remembered for witty sense of humor and the fierce love she had for her children. Angie was a wonderful mother, cook, dancer, singer and lover of animals.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral services on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown, with Kenny Bloyd officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Angela Potter Memorial Fund FBO Potter Children, c/o CEFCU, PO Box 1715, Peoria, IL 60656, or at a local CEFCU branch.
To view Angie's life tribute video or to send online condolences, visit www.henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
