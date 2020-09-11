1/1
Angeline L. Ehlers
PEORIA - Angeline Lillian Ehlers, age 93, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Angeline was born on April 20, 1927 in Mora, Missouri to George and Eda Semkin. She married Walter D. Ehlers on April 9, 1950 in Missouri and he preceded her in death in 2002. Also preceding her in death her parents, two grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are her children, David (Carol) Ehlers of Peoria, IL and Susan (Gordon) Campbell of Ivins, UT; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother, Dennis Semkin of Arizona.
Angeline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe and she enjoyed singing, especially in the choir.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
