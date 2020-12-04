1/1
Angeline Stewart
1921 - 2020
PONTIAC - Ann Stewart, 99, passed away at 8:40 pm on December 1, 2020 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.
She was born Angeline Alvira Holtman on July 6, 1921 in rural Iroquois County to Charles Otto and Clara Emme Holtman. She married Durwood (Dury) Shaw Stewart on August 9, 1947 in Chebanse, Illinois. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Dury passed away on January 12, 1998. Ann's parents, her brother, and four sisters also preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, Douglas (Vicky) Stewart of East Peoria, IL; a daughter, Sue Ann (Benjamin) Sutton of Hiawassee, GA; four grandchildren, Dr. Sarah (Dr. Miguel) Ramirez, Blake (Erica) Stewart, Maureen (Aaron) Sutton Fowler and Nora Kathleen Sutton; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ann was a graduate of Chebanse High School and St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Kankakee, Illinois. She worked as a registered nurse at Passavant Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois until she and Dury moved to Cullom, Illinois in 1948 where they owned and operated Stewart Funeral Home until 1980. Upon retirement, they continued to reside in Cullom for many years.
Ann was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and a lifetime member of Skinner-Trost Post American Legion Auxiliary. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her lifetime of service to her community.
A private graveside service was held at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom, IL. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff of Evenglow Lodge for the loving care provided to Ann, especially in the last months of her life when family could not be with her due to quarantine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Cullom, Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
