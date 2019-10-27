|
Angelo "Gene" Scapecchi Sr.
FARMINGTON -- Angelo "Gene" Scapecchi Sr., 78, of Farmington passed away at 8:02 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington. He was born on February 21, 1941 in Farmington, a son of Angelo and Ottavia (Bigliazzi) Scapecchi. He married Joanetta Kay Lapsley on September 16, 1962 in Farmington. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Angelo "Gene" (Kris) Scapecchi Jr., and Anthony Scapecchi, both of Farmington; three grandchildren, Nic, Addison, Kaden, and one great-grandchild, Ryder.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Nardo Scapecchi; and three sisters, Rena Scapecchi, Lesa Stromberger, and Francis Clinch Roberts.
He first worked in construction, then worked for Hiram-Walker for 16 years, and in August of 1974, he became owner/operator of Lane Transfer Inc., in Farmington. Gene was of the Methodist Faith, and was a 20-year veteran of the Farmington Fire/ Rescue squad serving as Assistant Chief; a lifetime member of the Farmington Moose Lodge #1571.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 12:00 PM (noon) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Pastor David Swain will officiate. Memorials can be made to the , Vita's Hospice or to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwick funeralhomes.com
