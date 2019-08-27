|
|
Anita Anderson
PEORIA - Anita Marie Anderson, 53, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Anita was born on July 11, 1966, in Peoria, IL, to Julia and Arvis Foster. She married David Anderson on June 18, 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her father, Arvis; and sister, Elisabeth.
Surviving are her mother, Julia Foster of Peoria; sisters, Becky Jaramillo of Newport News, Virginia, and Susan Foster of Marion, Iowa; and brother, Randy (Bettina) Foster of Mapleton; as well as 5 nieces and nephews and 3 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Anita was a certified medical coder and a member of the American Academy of Professional Coders. Anita and David moved to Port Charlotte in 2010. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Fraternity and was active in the local lodge. Anita loved living in Florida year-round and enjoyed going to the Gulf of Mexico beaches to collect shells and search for shark's teeth.
Cremation took place on August 21 and, per her wishes, Anita's ashes were taken to sea and scattered in the Gulf. A memorial service for her family and friends will be held at Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 6417 W. Farmington Road, Peoria, IL, on Thursday, August 29, at 6 p.m. Time to visit with family will follow, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte for their care and support. Memorial donations in Anita's name may be made to Tidewell, online at https://tidewellhospice.org, or to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department at 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019