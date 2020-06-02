Anita Heuermann
PEORIA - Anita Heuermann, 97, of Peoria passed away at 4:35 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at University Rehab at Northmoor.
She was born on March 27, 1923, in Peoria County, IL, to George and Anna (Ponicsan) Alexander. She married Clarence Heuermann on Dec. 20, 1940, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1998, in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were her parents and 4 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Victor (Theresa) Heuermann of Peoria, Alex (Brenda) Heuermann of Peoria, Karen (Keith) Long of Delavan, Sue (Randy) Good of Peoria, AZ, and Alan ( Posie) Heuermann of Peoria; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Anita worked as a secretary in Palo Alto, CA, for the Navy for several years. While raising her children, she helped her husband in his business, Whitey's Shell Service in Bellevue, as a bookkeeper. She had a great love of music and played the piano and mandolin in various groups at her church. She was an active longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Mission Circle. She also was an Girl Scout leader. Anita was a wonderful artist and cook and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Private graveside services will he held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church General Fund.
Online condolences may be made to Anita's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.