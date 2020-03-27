Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Anita Holeman


1925 - 2020
Anita Holeman Obituary
Anita Holeman
PEKIN -- Anita M. Holeman, 94, of Pekin passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born April 24, 1925, in Granite City to Clarence and Mae Carter Daniels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Hayn; son, John C. Hayn; three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Edward E. (Lydia) Hayn, Rosemary (Bruce) Baker, Joseph Hayn, Barbara (Francis) Flynn, Mary Snyder, Patricia Haynes, Renee (Scott) Gregory, Diana Hayn, Catherine Null; she adopted two of her grandchildren, Bobby Holeman, Kaylin (Cole) Baggot; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Anita enjoyed gardening, her flowers and collecting dolls. She was an excellent cook and baker. Anita was always there when her family needed her. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and she will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
