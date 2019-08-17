|
Anita J. Hinch
CHILLICOTHE - Our beloved Anita J. Hinch, 86, of Chillicothe, took God's hand on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Heartland Health Care in Henry, Illinois.
As the oldest child of a farm family, while her three siblings were born at home, Anita was born in Princeton Hospital on October 3, 1932, to Roger and Elizabeth (Friend) Peterson. It was undoubtedly her love of life which first attracted a high school classmate, Dean Hinch, whom she wed in 1950. In their next 68 years together, they raised three children, Michael (Crystal) Hinch, Roxanna (David) Marchand and Rhonda (David) Damerell, who, along with Dean, will continue to carry on, bolstered by her wonderful memory.
Anita loved her five grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Hinch, Ami (Jeff) George, Matt (Sandra) Marchand, Brock (Heather) Menold and Michelle (John) Torres; and eleven great-grandchildren, James, John, Josh and Jake Hinch, Morgan and Taylor George, Dean Marchand, Liam and Kinze Menold and Beckham and Bronson Torres. She was their "Granny Sweety-heart." Anita is also survived by her sister, Jean Fox; her brother, Dr. Gerald (Mary) Peterson; and her sister, Sharon Davis.
Her parents and brothers-in-law, Roger Fox and James Davis, led the way to Heaven.
Anita enjoyed successful careers at both the Boy Scouts Office and Caterpillar, but she was most proud of her loving family.
Although Anita will always be missed, her family mourns not her passing, but reflects on her amazing, fun-filled life. Remembering Anita's effervescent smile she so freely shared with everyone lifts our hearts.
Please join us Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton, Illinois, where Pastor Ryan Sutton will reflect on the life of this remarkable woman. The family will be at the church to receive visitors on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Anita's memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be at Elm Lawn Memorial Park.
In celebration of Anita's life, you may make a contribution to the .
Bless her heart!
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019