1/1
Anita R. Wainscott
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita R. Wainscott
EAST PEORIA - Anita R. Wainscott, age 76, of Scottsville, KY, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
She was born to Henry and Frieda (Greger) Rech on August 23, 1944, in Peoria. She married John "Jack" R. Wainscott on October 19, 1963, in Peoria.
Anita is survived by her loving husband, Jack of Scottsville, KY; children, Denise (Richard) Newton of Scottsville, KY, and David (Tina) Wainscott of Estero, FL; grandchildren, Breanna Newton of East Peoria and Zoe Wainscott of Estero, FL; siblings, Martin (Annette) Rech of Wisconsin, Ernest (Betty) Rech of Metamora, Henrietta Mason of Pekin and Arlene Hensley of Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, RJ Newton.
Anita worked in the office at Mid Illini Surgical. She loved to swim and spend time with her grandchildren whenever she could.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved