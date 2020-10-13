Anita R. Wainscott
EAST PEORIA - Anita R. Wainscott, age 76, of Scottsville, KY, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
She was born to Henry and Frieda (Greger) Rech on August 23, 1944, in Peoria. She married John "Jack" R. Wainscott on October 19, 1963, in Peoria.
Anita is survived by her loving husband, Jack of Scottsville, KY; children, Denise (Richard) Newton of Scottsville, KY, and David (Tina) Wainscott of Estero, FL; grandchildren, Breanna Newton of East Peoria and Zoe Wainscott of Estero, FL; siblings, Martin (Annette) Rech of Wisconsin, Ernest (Betty) Rech of Metamora, Henrietta Mason of Pekin and Arlene Hensley of Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, RJ Newton.
Anita worked in the office at Mid Illini Surgical. She loved to swim and spend time with her grandchildren whenever she could.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
