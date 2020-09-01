1/1
Ann Garey
1952 - 2020
EUREKA - Ann Garey, 67, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on November 8, 1952, in Streator, IL, a daughter of Emory and Mildred Schmillen Orth. She married Dennis Garey on March 13, 1971, in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Survivors also include daughter, Shelly (Tim) Henke of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Adam (Danielle) Garey of Bloomington; daughter, Rachael (Erik) Blackmore of rural El Paso; three brothers, Jeff (Susan) Orth of Gulfport, MS, Jerry (Karen) Orth of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Tom (Tina) Orth of Whiting, NJ; and nine grandchildren, Kurt, Luke, Samuel, Isaac, Jeremy, Esten, Adrienne, Christopher and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ann worked at Goodfield State Bank, Eureka Hospital, Eureka College and Methodist College.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and visiting the casinos in the area and liked anything with Elvis.
Private family memorial mass will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka. Father Eugene Radosevich will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church or Children's Hospital of Illinois Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
