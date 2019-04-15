|
Ann Gerber
EUREKA - Ann K. Gerber, 89, of Eureka, IL passed away at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
Ann was born on Sept. 28, 1929 in Eureka, IL, a daughter of Oliver and Stella Schertz Yoder. She married Samuel N. Gerber on September 30, 1947 in Eureka, IL. He passed away on September 27, 2003.
Survivors include two sons, John Gerber of Benson; Steve(Kris) Gerber of Creston, OH; one daughter, Kathy(Roger) Kauffman of Congerville; one sister, Wilma Springer of Branson, MO; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Yoder.
Ann was a member of the Living Faith Fellowship Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Eureka Bible Church. Pastor Brett Woerner will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Private family burial will be held at the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Faith Fellowship Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019