Ann Jones
PEORIA - Ann Jones died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born on March 18, 1919, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to George O. and Hallie Parmele Dovey.
Ann is survived by daughters, Sue Bosier of Denver and Cathy Curtis of Peoria; son, Dr. James Curtis of Portsmouth, Ohio; step-daughters, Marty Frese of Pekin and Betsy Bladel of Peoria; her sister, Adele Bailie of Fort Lauderdale; and several nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren are Alexander Curtis, Aerin (Josh) Einstein Curtis, James (Jenn) Bosier and Cathy Bosier.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Parmele and William Dovey.
Ann married D. Norman Jones in 1985 in Peoria. Together, they traveled widely in the United States and abroad. He died in 1989.
Ann was a member of PEO Chapter FQ in Peoria and an Elder in the United Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the Methodist Hospital Service League, the Peoria Garden Club and the Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club. Ann took many opportunities to volunteer, including at the Methodist Hospital Gift Shop, for United Way Campaigns and as a member of the Peoria Dental Auxiliary.
A lifelong bridge player, Ann played in multiple bridge groups until the spring of 2020.
Especially important to Ann were the people she loved. In celebration of her life, Ann has expressed the wish that everyone honor her memory by taking a friend to lunch once times improve.
Cremation rights have been accorded.
