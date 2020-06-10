Anna Bell "Annie" Updyke
WYOMING - Anna Bell "Annie" Updyke, 97, of Wyoming passed away at 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Annie was born on July 22, 1922, in Jubilee Township, the daughter of Dell and Reva "Joyce" (Sutton) Harvey. She married George E. Updyke on September 9, 1943, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2002, in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Sandra Browning of Wyoming, Cheryl (Richard) Winter of Dunlap and Patti (Ross) Streitmatter of Wyoming; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and one grandson.
Annie worked as a supervisor at the former Breeze-Illinois Inc. in Wyoming for over 20 years, retiring in 1982. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing Euchre, gardening, canning, sewing and baking delicious pies. She was a member of the Wyoming American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. The Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. A vehicle visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your car. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming American Legion Women's Auxiliary or the Wyoming United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for Annie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.