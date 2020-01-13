|
Anna Delle Camp
LEWISTOWN - Anna Delle Camp, 90, of Lewistown passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living in Washington.
She was born on April 25, 1929, in rural Lewistown, the daughter of Ralph and Tesse (Fitzhenry) Butler. She married Willard E. "Bill" Camp on September 25, 1948, in Lewistown. He died on June 4, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, one grandchild and a son-in-law, John Maxwell.
Surviving are two children, Becky Maxwell of Canton and Joe (Connie) Camp of Eureka; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Anna Delle worked for many years at the Lewistown National Bank. She had also worked for the former Lewistown News. She was a member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church and the Women's Bowling League and a founding member of the Spoon River Professional Women's Club. Anna Delle enjoyed square dancing, sewing and making quilts. She was an avid reader.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Lewistown United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Shane Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service and burial of ashes will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown at a later date.
Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewistown United Methodist Church or the .
Online condolences may be made at henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020