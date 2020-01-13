Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry-Lange Memorial Home
203 North Illinois Street
Lewistown, IL 61542
(309) 547-2013
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewistown United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewistown United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Delle Camp


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Delle Camp Obituary
Anna Delle Camp
LEWISTOWN - Anna Delle Camp, 90, of Lewistown passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living in Washington.
She was born on April 25, 1929, in rural Lewistown, the daughter of Ralph and Tesse (Fitzhenry) Butler. She married Willard E. "Bill" Camp on September 25, 1948, in Lewistown. He died on June 4, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, one grandchild and a son-in-law, John Maxwell.
Surviving are two children, Becky Maxwell of Canton and Joe (Connie) Camp of Eureka; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Anna Delle worked for many years at the Lewistown National Bank. She had also worked for the former Lewistown News. She was a member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church and the Women's Bowling League and a founding member of the Spoon River Professional Women's Club. Anna Delle enjoyed square dancing, sewing and making quilts. She was an avid reader.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Lewistown United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Shane Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service and burial of ashes will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown at a later date.
Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewistown United Methodist Church or the .
Online condolences may be made at henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -