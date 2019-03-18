|
|
Anna Lee
PEORIA - Anna Lois Lee, 96, of Arkadelphia, Ark., formerly of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehab.
Anna was born on October 10, 1922, to Isham and Viola May (Swogger) O'Bryant in rural Pike, Ohio. After graduating from Reardon Ohio High School, Anna went to work for the government. While in Washington, D.C., she met and married her sweetheart on Valentine's Day 1947. Anna was an active member of Methodist church and Kings Daughter and took part with various square-dancing groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Olen Lee; and 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Robyn (Michele) Lee of Springfield, Ill., Phyllis (Gary) Howett of Moab, Utah, Randy Lee of Arkadelphia and Mary Ellen (John) Vedas of Houston, TX; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Arlene of Ohio; and two sisters, Millie and Janis, both of California.
Private family service will be held at a later date in Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019