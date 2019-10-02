|
Anna M. Joseph
PEORIA - Anna M. Joseph, 91, of Peoria died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:28 a.m. at Buehler Home, with her children by her side.
Born February 20, 1928, in Peoria to Joseph and Catherine John Albert, she married Samuel W. Joseph on May 15, 1956, at St. Boniface Church in Peoria.
She is survived by her children, Sam Joseph of Peoria, Gary Joseph of Germantown Hills, Mary (Patrick) Shryock of Naknek, AK, Diana Joseph of Peoria, Becky (David) Shealy of Peoria; son-in-law, Robert Spears of Princeville; nine grandchildren, Patrick and Jennifer Shryock, Annie, Isabel and Samantha Spears, Joe, Elizabeth and Megan Shealy and Anthony Joseph; brother-in-law, Tom (Dianna) Joseph; and sisters-in-law, Helen Couri and Eileen (Leonard) Unes. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam in March of 2000; her daughter, Regina Spears in July of 2002; two brothers, Michael and Marcus Albert, who were both killed in World War II in 1944; and three sisters, Mary Sands, Cecelia Albert and Bernadine Loser.
Annie graduated from St. Boniface Grade School and Manual Training High School in 1946.
She was an original family member of St. Vincent DePaul Parish, its Women's Guild and the bowling league and many other school activities.
Annie also belonged to the ITOO Ladies Society and The Knights of Columbus Spalding Council #427 Ladies Auxiliary.
Many thanks to the staff at Buehler Home who respectfully cared for Annie over the past five years with compassion and dignity.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas Taylor and Father Bechara Awada officiating. A visitation will be on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the
