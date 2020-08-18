Anna M. Markgraf
PEORIA - Anna M. Markgraf, 92, of Peoria peacefully passed away on Monday, August, 10, 2020, at 1:15 a.m. at Buehler Christian Home in Peoria.
Born May 5, 1928, in Hennermais, Germany, she was the daughter to Anton Forster and Anna Ziezelsberger. She married Howard W. Markgraf Jr. on October 22, 1951, in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents.
Anna enjoyed many things in life, but being a loving wife and mother was her most favorite. She was a devout catholic of the St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria. Anna was a founding and lifelong member of the Parish. She served among the initial crew of kitchen and playground volunteers, as well as served in the choir for over 30 years. Anna was a proud member of the German-American Society, Damenchor Germania singing group, and Friends of Friedrickshafen. She loved to sing, as she did in English, German and Latin. Anna attended Liberty College and worked as a beautician since 1970 for more than 45 years, enjoying these years and making the many clients look their best. She will be dearly missed.
Anna also loved to travel, which included Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America and various other adventures in the USA.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Steve) Quinn of Peoria; two sons, Bob of Chicago and Ken of Chicago; three siblings, Elfriede Hafeneder, Eugene Anzenberger and Josef Forster (deceased), all of Germany; and two grandchildren, Katina Harshbarger (Don) and Taylor L. Markgraf.
A private service will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum. Fr. Willard will officiate. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Anna's name may be made to the German American Central Society Inc.
