Anna Mae Decker
EAST PEORIA - Anna Mae Decker, age 80, of East Peoria died peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
Anna was born on February 22, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Charles Hardy and Alta Flo (Smith) Moke and moved to East Peoria in 1959.
Anna married Kenneth Norman Decker on March 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by both of her parents, three brothers, three sisters, multiple brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews and two great-nephews.
Anna is survived by three sons, Donald (Patti) Decker of Washington, IL, Dennis (Linda) Decker of Washington and Daniel (Christy) Decker of East Peoria; one step-daughter, Denise (Ignacio) Alvarez of Springville, UT; five granddaughters, Kira Decker (Jake) of Inverness, FL, Alicia (Brandon) Noll of Metamora, IL, Amber (Camron) Johnson of Morton, Katelyn Decker of East Peoria and Allison Decker of Washington; three grandsons, Reese Decker of Peoria, Zachary Decker of East Peoria and Troy Decker of East Peoria; three step-granddaughters, Shannon (Troy) Dulinsky of Peoria, Erica Miller of Washington and Maci Janosov of Washington; and four great-grandchildren, Parker, Hadley and Hunter Noll of Metamora and Kaden Rickey of Washington.
Anna lived a purposeful life, dedicated to serving her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a church member for over 50 years, with the last 10 years at Pekin First Nazarene. Anna loved her family and her friends deeply and she was a great friend to many. She loved the holidays and she made every occasion special.
Anna worked several jobs, retiring from Methodist Hospital in 2005. Most recently, she worked as a bus aide for Morton School District 709.
A private viewing and burial will take place for Anna's immediate family. A memorial service will be held at her church at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com, where the service information will be posted when scheduled.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020