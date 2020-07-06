Anna Mae Jacobsen
HENRY - Anna Mae Jacobsen, 88, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Henry, passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at 9:41 p.m. at Crestview Care Center in West Branch, Iowa.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Henry united Methodist Church. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Henry United Methodist Church or Relay For Life
.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Mae was born on February 29, 1932, in St. Louis, MO, to Ralph J. and Martha (Cosgrove) Short. She married Lowell "Jake" Jacobsen on October 24, 1951, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2010.
Surviving are her children, Lois Simmons of Apex, NC, Jill (Dan) Irvin of Iowa City, IA, and Jaye Jacobsen of Grayslake; her daughter-in-law, Barb Jacobsen of Bettendorf, IA; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Her parents and one son, Mark Jacobsen, preceded her in death.
Anna Mae was an active member of the Henry United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and was employed at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for 23 years.
She will be remembered for basket making, which she won many awards, her gardens and spending time with her family and friends.
.