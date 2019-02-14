Anna Mae "Daisy" Kelch

KICKAPOO - Anna Mae "Daisy" Kelch, age 93, of Kickapoo passed away peacefully at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home surrounded by her family.

Born August 8, 1925 in Rosefield Township, she was a daughter to Andrew and Frances (Loescher) Stenger. On June 8, 1948 she married Frank "Doc" Kelch in Kickapoo. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1977.

Anna Mae and Doc owned and operated Suburban Gas Company Inc. on Farmington Road since 1961. She retired in 2011 at the age of 87. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Kickapoo having being involved with the Altar and Rosary Society, the St. Mary's Mothers Club Rosary and helping out with funeral luncheons. Anna Mae was also a member of the Red Hat Society as well as many area card clubs. Anna Mae's greatest joy was her family, and hosting family dinners. If a family member had a friend with no place to go on a holiday she always had an extra chair. She enjoyed her flowers and mowing grass. People driving by her house will miss seeing her pulling weeds in her front yard ditch. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include five children: Diane, Larry (Jackie), Ray (Becky), Kenny (Barb) and Joe (Joan) Kelch, all of Kickapoo; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Doc, one infant son Gary, three brothers: Sylvester, Eugene and Paul, one sister Irene, one grandson Kevin and one great-grandson Grayson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. at the St. Mary's Kickapoo Hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to Mass. Father Joseph Dondanville will officiate and burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Kickapoo.

Memorials in Anna Mae's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at OSF Hospital and OSF Richard L. Owens Home for their loving care and support for Anna Mae and the family during their stay.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary