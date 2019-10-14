|
Anna Marie Moriarty
PEORIA - Anna Marie Moriarty, 74, Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Peoria, died at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing.
She was born on May 28, 1945, in Goshen to Frank B. Moriarty and LaVon E. (Rohrer) Moriarty Troup.
Surviving are a brother, Peter (Sandra) Troup of New Paris, Indiana; and her beloved poodle, Teddy.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Michael Moriarty.
Anna Marie was a teacher at Peoria Central High School in Peoria, Illinois, where she taught freshman and senior Latin and English. She was involved in education her whole life. Anna Marie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 417 S. Main St., Goshen, Indiana. Father Jose Arroyo will officiate and burial be at Violett Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, Indiana, or Dogtown Resort in Middlebury, Indiana.
