|
|
Anna May David
MAPLETON - Anna May David, 91, of Mapleton passed away at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Mapleton.
Born May 28, 1928, in Mapleton to Clinton and Mary (Haynes) Umholtz, she married Danny Lee David on Dec. 4, 1948, in Peoria. He died on March 21, 2015, in Mapleton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Glenda Stear; one sister; four brothers; and son-in-law, Shorty Sanders.
Surviving are one daughter, Lila Sanders of Mapleton; three sons, George (Sandra) David, Bill (Lori) David and Todd (Jill) David, all of Mapleton; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Mallery of Edelstein and Jessie Isbell of Hanna City; and one brother, John Umholtz of Pekin.
Anna retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 25 years of service.
She was a member of Farmington Women of the Moose and enjoyed bowling, cooking for her family and friends, watching the Chicago Cubs play and mushroom hunting.
Her funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illini Bluffs Senior Christmas Party.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019