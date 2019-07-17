Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna May David


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna May David Obituary
Anna May David
MAPLETON - Anna May David, 91, of Mapleton passed away at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Mapleton.
Born May 28, 1928, in Mapleton to Clinton and Mary (Haynes) Umholtz, she married Danny Lee David on Dec. 4, 1948, in Peoria. He died on March 21, 2015, in Mapleton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Glenda Stear; one sister; four brothers; and son-in-law, Shorty Sanders.
Surviving are one daughter, Lila Sanders of Mapleton; three sons, George (Sandra) David, Bill (Lori) David and Todd (Jill) David, all of Mapleton; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Mallery of Edelstein and Jessie Isbell of Hanna City; and one brother, John Umholtz of Pekin.
Anna retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 25 years of service.
She was a member of Farmington Women of the Moose and enjoyed bowling, cooking for her family and friends, watching the Chicago Cubs play and mushroom hunting.
Her funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illini Bluffs Senior Christmas Party.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now