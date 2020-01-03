|
|
Anna "Chris" Miller
CANTON - Anna "Chris" Miller, 70, of Canton, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Farmington, IL.
She was born October 1, 1949 in Canton to Carl and Beatrice (Johnson) Stevens. She married Danny J. Miller April 20, 1974.
Surviving are her husband Danny of Canton; two daughters, Lucinda (Joe) Ward of Canton and Hannah (Travis) Cage of Dunlap; six grandchildren: Ashlyn, Lyla, and Cooper Ward, Michael, Keegan, and Emma Cage, one great-grandson, Kingston Cage; two sisters, Barbara Crotts of Deer Creek and M. Carolyn (Gale) Cox of Dunlap and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Ryan Stolcis.
Chris retired from RLI in 2010. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. She enjoyed crocheting and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woolsey- Wilton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020