Anna Parkhurst
DELAVAN - Anna M. Parkhurst, 97, of Delavan passed away at 1:13 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Rehabcare Sunset Manor of Canton.
She was born on November 25, 1922, in Iowa to Alvin and Emma Burgener Denight. She married Fred J. "Bud" Parkhurst on December 12, 1942, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan.
Surviving are one son, Richard "Rick" (Lois) Parkhurst of Pekin; two granddaughters, Patricia (Wayne) Dennis of Littleton, PA, and Sarah (Adam) Roesner of Dunlap; and four great-grandchildren, Jason Wysocki, Madalynn, Ethan and Nolan Roesner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Fred "Bill" Parkhurst; three brothers; one sister; and one daughter-in-law.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan.
A private family graveside will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan.
www.daviwaldfh.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020