Annabel Dorothea Schuler
PEORIA ~ Annabel Dorothea Schuler, 97, of Peoria, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Aperion Care in Peoria Heights.
Born June 10, 1922 in Bloomington to Arthur and Annabel Pritt, she married Elvan Schuler on Feb. 1, 1941 in Lexington. He died Oct. 20, 1998. She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Dolores McCash; two sons, Terry (Georgie) Schuler and Kenneth (Barbara) Schuler; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.
Annabel worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 17 years retiring in 1972 as an administrative assistant.
She loved bowling up until she went into the nursing home. In earlier years she would bowl with her husband in leagues. She went ballroom and square dancing with her husband and always enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She arranged to donate her body to medical science. No services or visitation are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
