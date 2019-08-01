Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Annbelle Hinman


1954 - 2019
Annbelle Hinman Obituary
Annbelle Hinman
TREMONT - Annbelle Hinman, 64, of Tremont passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Peoria.
She was born on August 14, 1954, in Somerset, NJ, to Jonathan and Evelynann Strickland. She married Kerry "Cub" Hinman on December 29, 1986, in Pekin, and he passed away on May 25, 2016.
Surviving are twin sons, Joshua Hinman and Jordan Hinman, both of Hillsboro, OR; one daughter, Kerri Rae (Cole) Ryan of Peoria; and one sister, Evelynn (Richard) Plyman of Hortense, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Annbelle was an avid reader, especially books written by Stephen King and Jim Butcher; and enjoyed nature and animals; country music, especially, Blake Shelton; and NASCAR, Jeff Gordon.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Father Gerald Ward will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or TAPS.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
