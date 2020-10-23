1/1
Anne Bradley Bodtke
1922 - 2020
Anne Bradley Bodtke
PEORIA – Anne Bradley Bodtke, age 98, of Peoria, IL, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:11 P.M. at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1922 to parents Tobias E. Bradley and Agnes Block Bradley.
Anne married Frederick Charles Bodtke on June 7, 1947 in Peoria, IL. Frederick preceded her in death on January 19, 2011. Surviving are their son, Thomas E. Bodtke of Peoria, IL; daughter, Barbara Bodtke-Chapman of Elmwood, IL; grandson, Charles Tobias Chapman (Sandra Baker) of Yates City, IL; nephews, Mac Bradley, Tobias Bradley, Milo Bradley, and Tad Dageforde; and nieces, Meg Bonnell-Bradley, and Anne Dageforde-Bartolo. Anne was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Bradley; sister, Barbara B. Dageforde; and nephew, Bill Bradley.
Anne was well-educated, having attended Milwaukee-Downer Seminary and graduated from Central High School. She obtained her Bachelor's degree in History from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Anne was a homemaker and also enjoyed a successful career in realty at Jim Maloof for ten years.
Anne served as a highly active member of the community. She was a lifelong member of First Federated Church. Anne was a board member of the Y.W.C.A., a member of the Country Club of Peoria, and volunteered for the Crittenton Home for Children and Families, Meals on Wheels, and the Hospital Service League. Anne was a member of and volunteered for the Peoria Riverfront Museum. She was a founding member of the Lakeview Center for Arts and Science. She was also the past president of the Junior League of Peoria.
Outside of her impactful volunteer work, Anne enjoyed swimming, tennis, and golf. Bridge became her avid interest later in life. Anne will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a beautiful example to all.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is to be held at First Federated Church in Peoria, IL on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Reverend David Ezekiel is officiating.
The family would like to extend their immense gratitude to the following organizations for their care and attention: UnityPoint Health Hospice, Nurses Who Care, and Apostolic Christian Skylines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Federated Church or the Children's Home of Peoria. If you would like to leave online condolences for the family, please visit thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
