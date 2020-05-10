|
Anne C. Moreland
PEORIA -- Anne Moreland, 98, of Peoria passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 7:50 p.m. at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Anne was born on May 4, 1922, in Gummersbach, Germany, to Wilhelm and Elizabeth Cremer. She came to the USA at the age of five and eventually resided in Peoria with her parents and a few of her five siblings.
She married Edward A. Moreland on August 4, 1940. They had a daughter, Carol (Rudy) Vonachen; a son, Wally (Helle) Moreland; and was a loving grandma to five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Anne and her husband owned and operated a construction company in Peoria, where she worked as general manager. In 1972 they moved to Brownsville, TX, where they owned and operated Manufactured Communities until they retired. After retirement they returned to Peoria to be with family.
After the death of her husband in 2003, she continued with the hobbies she loved. Cooking was a favorite hobby, especially making German meals all prepared from scratch. In Texas, she was well known for her bratwurst parties for 100 people. She also loved to garden, which she continued to enjoy until the age 92.
A private Graveside Service will be on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, with Pastor Pat Monroe officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Lutheran Hillside Foundation, 6901 N. Galena Road, Peoria, 61614 or OSF Hospice, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave. Peoria, 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2020