|
|
Anne Christensen
MANLIUS - Anne Brewster Christensen of Manlius, IL passed away with her one request, to be surrounded with love, on October 30, 2019 at St. Francis Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. She was 80 years old.
Born Anne Elizabeth Brewster to Benjamin and Catherine Brewster on December 11, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, she was the second of four children. Raised in Peoria on Flora Avenue, she graduated from Peoria High School in 1956 and attended Bradley University, graduating with an AB in History in 1962. On August 25, 1962, she married her Bradley sweetheart, Ronald Delbert Christensen. They moved to Manlius, IL a few years later, where they lovingly raised their three children.
She was in awe of the character and accomplishments of each of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She was very clear in her final words to each of us, "I'm so proud of you. I love you so much." She cherished family and friends as the special gifts they were to her. Her words to each and every one of you, "I love you." Her greatest joy was spending time with and keeping up on the news of family and friends and sharing a meal together.
In addition to being a full-time mother, Anne taught for 32 years, first at Wyanet Grade School and then at Bureau Valley North. She loved to read, and it was her great honor to have passed the gift of reading on to her children, grandchildren and students. In honor of Anne, read a good book. She would love that!
Anne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald; three children, Sarah Christensen of Seattle, WA, Peter (Cate) Christensen of Sheffield, IL and Catherine (Arjun) Prabhu of Palo Alto, CA; four grandchildren, Kevin, Emmi, Jacob and Samantha; brother, William "Bill" (Sheila) Brewster and sister, Rebecca "Becky" (late Russ) Fay; sister-in-law, Joannie (late John) Brewster; and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Brewster.
Memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to Family House, 1339 E. Nebraska Ave, Peoria, Ill 61603. A celebration of life will be held in late spring on the front porch in Manlius.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019