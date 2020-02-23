|
Anne Despines
WASHINGTON - Anne P. (Barker) Despines, 85, of Washington passed away at home at 8:22 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
She is survived by her loving husband and soul mate, Michael L. Despines; sister, Esther Muncrief of Hot Springs, AR; 2 daughters, Amanda Sue (Robert) Thurman of Washington and Mickey Lee (Frank) Malson of East Peoria; 5 grandchildren, Robert Michael (Lorie) Thurman of Washington, Frank Brett (Jill) Malson of Fayetteville, GA, Beth Anne Boyer of Washington, Mark Wayne (Jamie) Thurman of Washington and Vincent Blake Malson of East Peoria; 10 great-grandchildren, Katy, Sara, Jazmin, Louie, Emily, Grace T., Ella, Grace M., Chloe and Reid; and 1 great-great-grandson, Riley.
She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters, including her twin sister who passed away shortly after birth.
Anne was born on July 6, 1934, in Harold, Texas, to the late Oscar and Bertha Burks Barker, and was granddaughter of Roy and Edith. Anne grew up in Hot Springs, AR. She moved to Peoria in 1950. Mike and Anne were married on January 25, 1952, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria by the Rev. Dunn, and enjoyed 68 loving and family filled years together. Anne and Mike loved to have family over to their home, and when they became grandparents, you could find their grandchildren playing in the yard on weekends. Anne loved to fix big meals for the family, and it was always a joyful occasion to have one of her meals, complete with many of her made from scratch desserts like homemade apple and pumpkin pies, Italian crème cake with fresh strawberries, and her sister Louise's cheesecake.
It has to be said that the biggest gift and lesson that Anne left us is to love one another. Up to the end, Mike and Anne loved each other fiercely and showed it daily. They are a role model to all of us.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Keith Ingold will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before services, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Brimfield Cemetery.
Anne's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020