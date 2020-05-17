|
Sister Anne Newcomer, O.S.B.
PEORIA - Sister Anne Newcomer, O.S.B., 92, of St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island, Ill., formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Mary Monastery.
Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Christian wake service and Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, in the chapel of St. Mary Monastery. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan, Ill., is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island.
Anne Newcomer was born on January 26, 1928, in Rockford, Illinois, a daughter of George and Anna (Streib) Newcomer. She attended Irving Grade School and the Academy of Our Lady, both in Peoria, Ill. Sister Anne Newcomer entered the Benedictine community on August 1, 1948, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on August 23, 1954.
Sister Anne's ministry included many years serving in food service at St. Mary Monastery & St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, Ill. She also volunteered many places, most recently at the Botanical Garden and Sacred Heart Food Pantry, both in Rock Island, Sacred Heart Clothing Store in Davenport, Iowa, and the Evening Meal Site in Rock Island.
Sister Anne is survived by her Benedictine Sisters; sister, Marge Maurer; nieces and nephews; and extended family members, especially Linda and Rick Skowronski.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George Newcomer.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2020