Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa
MACKINAW – Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa, 71, of Mackinaw, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Don was born on July 11, 1947, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Felipe and Jenny DeLaRosa. He married Carolyn Lescher on February 22, 1969 in Bloomington, Ill.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn, of Mackinaw; two children, Jennifer (Craig) Schmidgall and Jeff (Ashley) DeLaRosa; three grandsons who he loved dearly, Phillip, David and Samuel. Also surviving is one sister Arelis Osberg and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don attended East New York Vocational Technical High School. He later attended Illinois Central College and Sangamon State.
Don served his country in the United States Air Force.
He worked in management at Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville and retired in 2003.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Air Force following the committal service. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to JDRF, 1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL, 60602.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019