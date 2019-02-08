Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anned DeLaRosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa Obituary
Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa
MACKINAW – Anned P. "Don" DeLaRosa, 71, of Mackinaw, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Don was born on July 11, 1947, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Felipe and Jenny DeLaRosa. He married Carolyn Lescher on February 22, 1969 in Bloomington, Ill.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn, of Mackinaw; two children, Jennifer (Craig) Schmidgall and Jeff (Ashley) DeLaRosa; three grandsons who he loved dearly, Phillip, David and Samuel. Also surviving is one sister Arelis Osberg and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don attended East New York Vocational Technical High School. He later attended Illinois Central College and Sangamon State.
Don served his country in the United States Air Force.
He worked in management at Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville and retired in 2003.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Air Force following the committal service. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to JDRF, 1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL, 60602.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now