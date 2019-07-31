|
Annie Clayborn
PEORIA - Annie W. Clayborn, 83, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Morton.
She was born on May 17, 1936, in Columbus, MS, the daughter of Gus and Columbia Gholson Hamilton. She married Joe Clayborn Jr. on January 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2011, in Peoria.
Annie is survived by her six daughters, Frances Clayborn, Laverne Clayborn, Patricia (Alan) Cornelious, Lori Graham, Carla Clayborn and Marla Clayborn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Fred Hamilton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church. Pastor Joseph Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The or the of Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019