Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Star of Hope Full Gospel Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Star of Hope Full Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Clayborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Clayborn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Clayborn Obituary
Annie Clayborn
PEORIA - Annie W. Clayborn, 83, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Morton.
She was born on May 17, 1936, in Columbus, MS, the daughter of Gus and Columbia Gholson Hamilton. She married Joe Clayborn Jr. on January 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2011, in Peoria.
Annie is survived by her six daughters, Frances Clayborn, Laverne Clayborn, Patricia (Alan) Cornelious, Lori Graham, Carla Clayborn and Marla Clayborn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Fred Hamilton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church. Pastor Joseph Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The or the of Illinois.
To view Annie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now