Annie Lee Ferguson
PEORIA - Annie Ferguson, 67, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Faith Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Elder Felton Beck Jr. will officiate. Annie will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shanndon Ferguson Education Fund at CEFCU or the local chapter of Foundation.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019