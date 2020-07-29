Annie Lou Scott

PEORIA - Mrs. Annie Lou (Faulkner) Scott, 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.

Annie Lou was born on December 23, 1929, in Scott, Mississippi, to James and Beatrice (Jenkins) Faulkner. They preceded her in death. She was married to the love of her life, Jeff Scott, and shared over 50 years of marriage before his passing on July 19, 1994.

Annie Lou was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and foster parent and was loved by so many.

She was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years.

Annie Lou leaves to cherish her most precious memories, her loving and caring children, Rudolph Faulkner of California and Terry (Roosevelt) Sanders, Willie James Scott, Jeff Scott Jr., Abe (Cynthia) Scott, Alfred (Ida) Scott, Eddie (Crystal) Man, Tony Scott, Scotty Scott, Patricia (Tom) Trapps and Tonya Scott, all of Peoria, IL; one loving sister, Ozella Faulkner of Peoria, IL; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Hurdestine Dabbs; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; six sisters, Betty Colter, Martha Webster, Geraldine Owens, Marie Robinson, Bernice Byrd and Dorothy Farmer; and three brothers, Henry Faulkner, Willie James Faulkner and Bernard "Benny" Faulkner.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Morning Star Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Cleveland Thomas Pastor will officiate. Due to COVID-19, mandates masks and social distancing are required. Annie Lou Scott will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store