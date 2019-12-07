|
Anothony Dowiatt
GOODFIELD - Anthony Joseph Dowiatt, 79, of Goodfield died on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Dowiatt and Anne Dowiatt; and his son, Matthew Dowiatt.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dowiatt; son, Tony Dowiatt; daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Chris Neff; daughter-in-law, Lisa Nardini; grandson, Jacob Dowiatt; great-grandson, Crue Dowiatt; sister, Janet Dowiatt; and Rudus (Rudy) Dowiatt, his faithful dog.
Anthony died a Legend of his own time, a true renaissance man. He was a master storyteller, a sage, mathematician, wanderer, designer, builder, historian and scholar with a special interest in Lithuanian studies, dancer, junk collector, pizza connoisseur, basketball player (well into his 50s), son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
He believed the true blessings in life were family, friends, a good dog, a warm fire and a cold glass of beer. He had a heart full of hope and faith, planting trees, knowing he may not see them reach the sky, but believing in their future nonetheless.
A celebration of life gathering will take place on Sunday, December 15, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at his residence in Goodfield.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019