Anthony "Tony" Douthitt
EAST PEORIA - Anthony "Tony" Douthitt, age 69, of Bement, IL, half brother of an East Peoria resident, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
He was born on May 5, 1951, in Decatur to August "Augie" Douthitt and Alice Joann "Jo" Miller.
Survivors include two half sisters, Laurie (Keith) Whitaker of East Peoria and Billeann Wood of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his father, Augie Douthitt; and mother, Jo Irvine.
Tony was a long time resident of Bement Healthcare Center in Bement, IL. He also attended Developmental Training at Piatt County Mental Health Center in nearby Monticello, IL. The staff, residents and clients of both facilities were Tony's second family. Their care and compassion for him was boundless.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Piatt County Mental Health Center in Monticello.
You may view Tony's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
.