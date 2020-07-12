1/
Anthony "Tony" Douthitt
1951 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Anthony "Tony" Douthitt, age 69, of Bement, IL, half brother of an East Peoria resident, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
He was born on May 5, 1951, in Decatur to August "Augie" Douthitt and Alice Joann "Jo" Miller.
Survivors include two half sisters, Laurie (Keith) Whitaker of East Peoria and Billeann Wood of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his father, Augie Douthitt; and mother, Jo Irvine.
Tony was a long time resident of Bement Healthcare Center in Bement, IL. He also attended Developmental Training at Piatt County Mental Health Center in nearby Monticello, IL. The staff, residents and clients of both facilities were Tony's second family. Their care and compassion for him was boundless.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Piatt County Mental Health Center in Monticello.
You may view Tony's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
