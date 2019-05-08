|
|
Anthony L. Foster II
PEORIA - Anthony Lynn Foster II, 43, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:02 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on October 29, 1975, in Peoria to Anthony Foster I and Marcia Jones.
Anthony was a designer of fashion, media, musical creator, carpentry, a lover of cooking and family-oriented.
In addition to his mother, Marcia Jones, Anthony also leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Starlene Foster; three sons, Kenzo Irby-Foster of Seattle, WA, and Anthony Foster lll and Kalynn Foster, both of Peoria; three daughters, Jamaria Foster, Jamara Foster and Jalayla Foster, all of Peoria; one sister, Justice Jones of Peoria: one grandchild, CJ Jones of Peoria; one nephew, Shawn Moore; and a host of other family members and friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Jenae Jones.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Christian Church, with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Bishop Leroy Davis Jr. will officiate. Anthony will be laid to rest in Parkview Mausoleum.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019