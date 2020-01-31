Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
The House of God Church
Townsend, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson Obituary
Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson
PEORIA — Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson, age 46, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, from sudden cardiac arrest and congestive heart failure.
Tony was born on July 10, 1973, in Peoria, IL, a son of Gary and Laureen (Dhaese) Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Carol Johnson of Pekin, mother of Peoria, sister Amie Haynes of Pekin, nieces Morgan, Sophia, and Emerson Haynes, all of Pekin, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Services were held last week, and burial of cremains took place in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Sophia's Kitchen.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -