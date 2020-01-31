|
Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson
PEORIA — Anthony L. "Tony" Johnson, age 46, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, from sudden cardiac arrest and congestive heart failure.
Tony was born on July 10, 1973, in Peoria, IL, a son of Gary and Laureen (Dhaese) Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Carol Johnson of Pekin, mother of Peoria, sister Amie Haynes of Pekin, nieces Morgan, Sophia, and Emerson Haynes, all of Pekin, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Services were held last week, and burial of cremains took place in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Sophia's Kitchen.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020