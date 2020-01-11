Home

Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Trivoli Methodist Church
Trivoli, IL
Anthony P. Ross Obituary
Anthony P. Ross
TRIVOLI - Anthony Page Ross, age 38, formerly of Trivoli, passed away in Tulsa, OK, on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was born in Claremore, OK, then grew up in Peoria and Trivoli, IL. He spent much of his early years on the farm in Trivoli with his Grandpa, Gordon Brown. Anthony was skilled with machinery as an operator and mechanic. His recent work in Tulsa was with heating and air equipment. He liked all kinds of music and played the piano and guitar. Anthony always had a great smile and sense of humor that we all will miss.
Services will be held at the Trivoli Methodist Church in Trivoli, IL, on January 18, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
