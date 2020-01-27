|
Anthony "Tony" Polites
CREVE COEUR - Anthony Michael "Tony" Polites, 68, of Creve Coeur passed away at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born February 16, 1951, in Peoria to Michael Anthony and Bernice Katherine (Neding) Polites, he married Pamela S. Kramer on November 26, 1988, in Groveland. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Washington; one daughter, Stephanie (Derek DeMott) Holmes of Marquette Heights; one son, Kevin Polites of Normal; one sister, Kathy (Stan) Davidson of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, John M. Polites.
Tony was a self-employed piano-technician for over 40 years and was a member of the Piano Technicians Guild and Teamsters Local. He had also worked as a truck driver in the construction industry.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting and restoring pianos. He also had a great fondness for music.
Tony attended Creve Coeur Christian Church.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Creve Coeur Christian Church. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or Creve Coeur Christian Church Food Pantry, 101 South Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020