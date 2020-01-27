|
Anthony "Tony" Polites
CREVE COEUR - Anthony Michael "Tony" Polites, 68, of Creve Coeur passed away at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Feb. 16, 1951, in Peoria to Michael Anthony and Bernice Katherine (Neding) Polites, he married Pamela S. Kramer on Nov. 26, 1988, in Groveland. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Washington; one daughter, Stephanie (Derek DeMott) Holmes of Marquette Heights; one son, Kevin Polites of Normal; one sister, Kathy (Stan) Davidson of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, John M. Polites.
Tony was a self-employed piano-technician for over 40 years and was a member of the Piano Technicians Guild and Teamsters Local. He had also worked as a truck driver in the construction industry.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting and restoring pianos. He also had a great fondness for music.
Tony attended Creve Coeur Christian Church.
His funeral was held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Creve Coeur Christian Church. Pastor John Plunkett officiated. Burial followed at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to Illinois CancerCare Foundation or Creve Coeur Christian Church Food Pantry.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020