April Williams
PEORIA - April Denise Williams, 48, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:52 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
April was born on August 20, 1972, in Peoria to Michael D. Davis and Cecelia M. Williams. She became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Peoria at the age of 12.
April graduated from Richwoods High School in 1990 and then went on to pursue studies in Communications at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She was last employed as a receptionist for Baymont Hotels.
Surviving are her children, son Ky Williams of Peoria, IL, daughter Nia Williams of Athens, TX, daughter Jameela Williams and son Niam "CeJay" Williams, both of Peoria, and her mother, Cecelia. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael, and brother Saavon Davis.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com
.