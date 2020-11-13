1/1
April Williams
April Williams
PEORIA - April Denise Williams, 48, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:52 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
April was born on August 20, 1972, in Peoria to Michael D. Davis and Cecelia M. Williams. She became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Peoria at the age of 12.
April graduated from Richwoods High School in 1990 and then went on to pursue studies in Communications at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She was last employed as a receptionist for Baymont Hotels.
Surviving are her children, son Ky Williams of Peoria, IL, daughter Nia Williams of Athens, TX, daughter Jameela Williams and son Niam "CeJay" Williams, both of Peoria, and her mother, Cecelia. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael, and brother Saavon Davis.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 13, 2020
Seeing this breaks my heart tremendously.... My fondest memories are of us walking to school together almost every morning to Woodrow Wilson. We would sing, dance, laugh.... we were even crossing guards together. We had so much fun when we were kids. I know we have grown apart since then, but I will never forget your smile, your infectious laugh, and one of the kindest girls I have ever known.... RIP my friend.
Julie (Grant) Barrow
Friend
