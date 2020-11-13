Seeing this breaks my heart tremendously.... My fondest memories are of us walking to school together almost every morning to Woodrow Wilson. We would sing, dance, laugh.... we were even crossing guards together. We had so much fun when we were kids. I know we have grown apart since then, but I will never forget your smile, your infectious laugh, and one of the kindest girls I have ever known.... RIP my friend.

Julie (Grant) Barrow

Friend